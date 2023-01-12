Evri has issued an apology as customers across the UK continue to wait for their Christmas deliveries.

The major parcel firm said the delays were as a result of staff shortages, bad weather and the recent Royal Mail strikes.

A spokesperson for Evri, formally known as Hermes, informed customers that it was working to sort the issue.

The delivery company released a statement, saying:"We are sorry that some customers are experiencing short, localised delays in receiving their parcels.

“We continue to be impacted by high demand, staff shortages and bad weather conditions but, due to the hard work of our local teams, we successfully delivered over three million parcels each day over recent weeks.

“Despite incredible efforts from all of our people, our service has not been as good as we would have liked in some areas, and we are committed to redoubling our efforts this year, including a focus on recruitment.

“In some local areas, there are still some delayed parcels that should be cleared over the next few days and we apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment.

“However, in the unlikely event that a parcel hasn’t been delivered within 10 days, we would advise customers to contact their retailer/seller who will in turn contact us if necessary.”

The apology follows the news that Evri was named as the UK's worst performing parcel delivery company last year.

It ranked in last place for a second year despite improving on its score from 2021.

However, it only scored 1.75 stars in the second annual parcel league table by Citizens Advice.

However, all of the UK's major parcel delivery firms continue to let customers down with many failing to secure even a three out of five-star rating.

On Wednesday, January 11, Labour MP Carolyn Harris raised the issue over whether Evri should be investigated over its “poor customer service and working conditions” during Prime Minister’s Questions.

The MP for Swansea East said: “Does the Prime Minister believe that over 40,000 interactions by either social media, email or letter regarding the poor customer service and working conditions at the delivery company Evri warrants an investigation by the relevant Government department?

“His ministers in BEIS (Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy) think not. But I’m sure the Prime Minister would want the general public to believe that he at least is interested enough in this problem to take action.”

In response, the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “I am aware that other Government ministers have looked into this issue and are currently considering the matter at hand. I would be happy to write to her when we learn more about the situation.”