A FOOTBALL club in York has landed a brand-new kit through the team's latest sponsorship deal.

Bovis Homes, part of Vistry Yorkshire, has sponsored Elvington Harriers AFC, providing the senior team with their new home kit.

Elvington Harriers senior team manager, Andrew Foster said: “The team is absolutely over the moon with their new kit, it looks really smart. We’re all very grateful to Bovis Homes for its generous sponsorship.”

Founded 25 years ago, the senior team currently plays in division three of the York Minster Engineering League. The club now has 13 teams, offering opportunities to all ages. This season has also seen the club expand to include under 9 and under 12 girls' teams.

Vistry Yorkshire’s regional managing director, Rob Spittles said: “It’s a real pleasure to be able to sponsor Elvington Harriers AFC and give back to a community in which Vistry Yorkshire operates. We wish the team every success for the rest of the season.”