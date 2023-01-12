FIREFIGHTERS have been in after reports of someone burning a mattress in a garden in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 7.46pm last night (January 10) to The Uplands in Scarborough after reports of a fire in a garden.
A service spokesman said: "Scarborough crew were called to a report of a fire, unattended, in a rear garden.
"On arrival the occupant was in attendance, but the fire was extinguished by fire crew due to the burning of unsuitable items such as a mattress in a built up area, on an evening."
