EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash in North Yorkshire.
Amblance and fire crews have been called to Topcliffe Road in Sowerby near Thirsk after reports of an accident.
READ MORE: Mattress burning in residential garden in North Yorkshire
North Yorkshire Fire Service say they got the call at about 5.30am today (January 11).
A service spokesman said: "Thirsk fire crew have just been requested by Ambulance to assist in transporting an unconscious casualty following a single car crash which has resulted in the car being in a field.
"The casualty is not trapped, by additional crewpower is required to help move them from the field and to an Ambulance on the road."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article