EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash in North Yorkshire.

Amblance and fire crews have been called to Topcliffe Road in Sowerby near Thirsk after reports of an accident.

North Yorkshire Fire Service say they got the call at about 5.30am today (January 11).

A service spokesman said: "Thirsk fire crew have just been requested by Ambulance to assist in transporting an unconscious casualty following a single car crash which has resulted in the car being in a field.

"The casualty is not trapped, by additional crewpower is required to help move them from the field and to an Ambulance on the road."