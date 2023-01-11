YORK could finally get its first snow of the winter next week, say forecasters.

BBC Weather, in association with Meteogroup, is predicting light snow showers for York on both Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures are set to plunge to 3C by Monday, and -1C at night, after rising as high as 11C tomorrow.

But the forecasters forecast snow for York during last month's cold spell and got it wrong; there were heavy snow showers along the Yorkshire coast but they did not come inland as far as York.