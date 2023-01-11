HEAVY snow showers are being forecast for York next week.

BBC Weather, in association with Meteogroup, is predicting they will fall heavily in the city late on Monday evening.

Light snow showers are then being forecast for the rest of the night and for Tuesday.

Temperatures are set to plunge to 3C on Monday and Tuesday, and -1C at night, after rising as high as 11C today.

York has yet to see any snow this winter. The BBC forecasters predicted it during last month's cold spell but it never materialised; there were heavy snow showers carried along the Yorkshire coast on northerly winds but they did not come inland as far as York.