Households in select areas across the UK will get a £65 payment paid to them in the coming months that will help them with the cost of living crisis.

Residents that currently receive Council Tax Reduction, due to low income, could get the payments if they live in certain areas of York.

This is part of a scheme from the Department for Work and Pensions – administered through local councils.

The money is coming from the Government’s Household Support Fund and is to support residents with the cost of living crisis.

If there are children in the household, there will be an additional payment of £20 for every eligible child.

While the first lot of payments dropped into people's bank accounts on December 9, the DWP has highlighted that eligible claims made after December 12, 2022, will be paid on March 25, 2023.

The expectation is that the fund should be used to support households in the most need; particularly those who may not be eligible for the other support that the government has recently made available but who are nevertheless in need.

Residents do not need to apply for these payments.

If you currently pay your Council Tax by Direct Debit, payment will be made into the same bank account by March 25.

If you don’t pay by Direct Debit, you will be sent a voucher that you can exchange at the Post Office for cash.