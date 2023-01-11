MOTORISTS faced nightmare journeys on York's outer ring road and the A1M earlier this evening following a total of four separate crashes.

Drivers were stuck at one stage in a three-mile jam on the southbound A1237 ring road after a crash near the junction with the A64 at Copmanthorpe.

Google Maps showed a separate crash having also happened a little further along the A1237 towards the B1224 junction.

A further crash happened further along the A1237 York near Moor Lane and caused heavy traffic in both directions.

All three crashes had been cleared by 7pm.

A seven mile queue developed on the A1M after a crash south of the junction with the A64 near Tadcaster led to the closure of two lanes, but is is understood that has now been cleared.

There were also huge delays for motorists on the M1 in South Yorkshire, with the motorway closed between Junction 36 and 37 near Barnsley after an incident.