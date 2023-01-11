MOTORISTS are facing nightmare journeys on York's outer ring road this evening following two separate crashes.

Drivers are stuck in a three-mile jam on the southbound A1237 after a crash near the junction with the A64 at Copmanthorpe.

Travel time is said to be 20 minutes to get through the congestion.

Another crash has happened further along the A1237 York near Moor Lane and is causing heavy traffic in both directions.