DO you think you have what it takes to be a nature champion? Could you help create wildflower verge, or dig a pond as a habitat for frogs?

Could you build a bird box, help plant a native hedgerow - or simply devote some time to organising a litter pick?

If so, then the York-based Yorkshire Wildlife Trust would like to hear from you. The Trust is building up a network of #TeamWilder community champion volunteers to help protect Yorkshire’s wildlife and wild places – and it needs more recruits.

Jo Rawson, the Trust’s community engagement manager, said Yorkshire’s wildlife was in crisis, with 1 in 7 of local species at risk of extinction or becoming confined to protected spaces - including common ‘garden friends’ such as hedgehogs and bumblebees.

“Yorkshire Wildlife Trust want people to come together to bring about its recovery, for example through networks of healthier green spaces and local action,” she said.

“Wildlife needs the help of communities to stop and reverse the decline of our natural world. The Trust has therefore formed #TeamWilder - to bring passionate Yorkshire folk together to deliver the change we all need to see.”

There are a huge range of actions communities can take, Jo says - including creating wildflower verges for insects, digging ponds for frogs, planting native hedgerows, building nest boxes, or creating hedgehog-friendly streets.

“Communities may (also) want to come together to campaign for something that matters to them, or to organise a litter pick or community event to bring people together,” she said.

“Here at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, we know that no matter how hard we work to slow the loss of our natural environment and protect what remains, we will only be able to create a wilder Yorkshire when communities are supported and empowered to make their own positive change.

“We believe the recovery of nature must not be something which is done to people; it needs to be done by people if it’s going to happen at the scale and pace required to make a difference.”

The Trust already has more than 800 volunteers who help protect the region’s nature – doing everything from surveying the North Sea coast for whales and porpoises, to checking livestock, tackling invasive species and inspiring children to love wildlife.

“If you're passionate about transforming places for the benefit of wildlife and can inspire others to get involved and act for nature, then our Community Champion volunteer role could be for you,” she said.

For more information about becoming a #TeamWilder community champion visit www.ywt.org.uk/team-wilder

The Trust says training, information and ideas will be provided.

To find out about more general volunteering roles with the Trust, meanwhile, visit www.ywt.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer