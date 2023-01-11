FORMER Ireland Head Coach Ged Corcoran has joined York RLFC Knights as the club's new Assistant Coach.

The 39-year-old has a wealth of coaching experience, having led The Wolfhounds to their biggest ever Rugby League World Cup victory, a 48-2 win against Jamaica at Headingley Stadium in October.

He was also a member of the coaching staff at fellow Betfred Championship side Sheffield Eagles, taking on the role of Assistant Coach until leaving the club by mutual consent in November.

Corcoran will work alongside Head Coach Andrew Henderson and Player-Coach Danny Kirmond at the Knights, who begin their pre-season on Sunday (January 15) with a trip to the Eco-Power Stadium to face Betfred League One side Doncaster (kick-off 3pm).

The County Offaly-born coach is relishing the opportunity to be back on the sidelines against the Dons at the weekend, saying:

"I’m really excited about the challenge ahead and working with Andrew Henderson and the great group of players that we currently have at the club; a mix of seasoned pros and some inspired young professional athletes that want to be at the top of the game.

"I spoke to Hendo throughout the World Cup and while he was at Keighley Cougars. We speak about rugby all the time and we both challenge each other.

"When he told me what he wanted to achieve in the role and where he wanted to take the club, it excited me straight away.

"I’m really looking forward to the end point and where he sees the club going. That excites me as a coach."

Head coach Andrew Henderson echoed that statement, adding:

“I’ve known Ged for a number of years and he’s spent a lot of time in the Betfred Championship as an Assistant Coach at Sheffield Eagles, and he’s the Ireland Head Coach too.

"Jed brings honesty, good energy and enthusiasm for the game, which is really important for the type of people that I want working in this organisation and within this performance department.

"I’m really fortunate to have him on board."