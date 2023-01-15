Dear Kirsten,

I have been experiencing some significant difficulties with my family which have been causing both my wife and I distress.

I lost my mother when I was younger in an accident and have struggled to come to terms with what happened and not having her around.

My older brother seems to have adapted to it more successfully than I have and has a closer relationship with my father. My father and I have had a difficult relationship, he had an affair whilst married to my mother and now has remarried to the same women.

I find her difficult and can't seem to move past what she did to my parents marriage. This has caused a divide in the family.

My brother and I have been close but more recently we have become estranged, he has always been closer to my dad than I and I’ve always felt he was more successful.

Meeting and marrying my wife has been a big part of me finding happiness, however my family seemed to not like her almost immediately and have found ways to sabotage our relationship and have negatively impacted how we are seen in the wider family.

I feel she has been bullied by members of my family, things got so uncomfortable for her she became really depressed and to protect her I moved away from my family to live abroad. My brother's wife is seen as perfect by the family, they feel she fits in better and gets along with everyone more. I find this really hard as it seems they didn’t really give my partner a chance.

My gran recently passed away and this has increased tensions between us all.

I’ve kept quiet about how I’ve felt within the family for years, but it’s got too much and I’ve finally started speaking up about what we have been going through. I thought this would help people understand how difficult things have been for us but instead, people have become even more critical of us, they seem to not be able to understand how hard things had become.

People within the wider family have become upset that we are talking to others about what we have been through. They think we should follow the family motto of 'never explain, never complain'. But this is hard to follow and is damaging my mental health.

I’m unsure what I should say to the people who are now being really negative towards me and my wife for having spoken out and I want to salvage a relationship with my dad and my bother.

Anonymous

Kirsten replies:

Losing a parent at any age is difficult, more so when you are young. Early trauma wreaks havoc on a child’s sense of safety, their stability, and ability to regulate their emotions.

It sounds as though you have felt isolated in your grief and the marriage of your father feels like a betrayal. It sounds like you feel your brother has been able to accept the marriage and find a way to have a relationship with your father's new wife and you perceive this has pushed you further out of the family.

I wonder if you might need more support to be able to move through the grief you still feel? Talking about your feelings is useful, however sometimes family members can struggle to hear what we have to say.

Sibling relationships can be very difficult and families or groups can be prone to something called splitting. Splitting can be explained is its simplest form as a type of behaviour humans do when faced with relational complexities: we prefer to break things down to an unrealistic place of them either being good or bad.

It can be challenging for us to hold all the good and bad things people do, we can find it easier to either idolise (as in the case of your sister-in-law) or to denigrate (as in the case of your wife).

When we do this, it brings a sense of certainty and understanding to our world. You can often see this on social media, in newspapers, in politics - the move to see something as all bad or all good.

If you feel this is happening around you, a way forwards would be to try and help those around you see the pattern.

Family therapy can be a great help with this and getting all parties around the table in a neutral environment can be helpful.

It sounds like your wife has had a very difficult experience and one which your family are struggling to empathise with, following your instincts and protecting your family is understandable.

Repairing the rupture with your brother and father will take time. I would encourage you to first pay attention to your own grief process and your feelings towards his new partner.

All Best Wishes,

Kirsten Antoncich FRSA, UKCP Psychotherapist