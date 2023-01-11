A free mental health and well-being event is being staged City of York Council for the city’s business community.

The event, on Tuesday January 31 during 4-5pm, is at the Council’s West Offices and is also being held online.

City of York Council says government statistics show rising economic pressures are creating more stress, depression and anxiety.

Chaired by the Director of Public Health for York, the event will highlight ways in which businesses in the city can access free support and coaching.

Following short talks from Cllr Ashley Mason and Andy Knowles, founder of Assetiam Business Support Services and volunteer at Menfulness, on the importance of mental health and wellbeing, businesses will have the chance to hear from York Mind, the HSE, York St John Communities Centre and the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) detailing the support they offer.

Participants will then be invited to ask questions as part of a Q&A session with the speakers.

The event will also launch two projects facilitated by the council alongside local partners.

Using funding provided by the council’s Inclusive Growth Fund, York St. John Communities Centre will deliver a free coaching programme to equip local businesses with the skills they need to promote and maintain positive mental health among owners and employees alike.

Additionally, York Mind will be delivering training and establishing a resource hub for businesses to use. More details about the free offers will be announced at the event.

Councillor Ashley Mason, Executive member for Economy and Strategic Planning, said: “Working in the business sector can be emotionally and mentally challenging, and the current economic climate undoubtedly presents additional pressures to many.

"Supporting mental health and wellbeing within the local business community is a key aspect of our ongoing commitment to building a more inclusive economy, and this event will highlight the importance of mental health to achieving that aim."

Simon Taylor, Head of Corporate Wellbeing Services at York Mind, said: "The uncertainty brought by COVID-19 and the recent cost-of-living crisis has had a significant impact on both businesses and their workers, with employers now experiencing an increased demand from staff for support with their mental health.

"We therefore want to help ensure that local organisations are equipped with the skills and resources to support individuals at all points on the mental health spectrum.

"There has never been a more important time for businesses to develop a mental health strategy to support staff and create mentally healthy workplaces, but it can sometimes be difficult to know where to start.

"We are excited to be working with other local organisations to ensure that businesses in York feel supported when it comes to promoting mental wellbeing."

To book your free tickets click on the link here.