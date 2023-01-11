City of York Council’s Trading Standards team has been working with North Yorkshire Police in a week of activity aimed at preventing ‘crime in the home’.

As part of the week’s activities, Trading Standards Officers will be holding a drop-in session at the Parliament Street branch of HSBC on Friday January 20 (10am-3pm).

Everyone is welcome to attend, not just HSBC customers.

Councillor Craghill, Executive Member for Housing and Safer Neighbourhoods, said: “We welcome the police dedicating valuable time and resources to back our trading standards experts in Rogue Trader week. Our Trading Standards Officers regularly receive reports of people cold calling residents to sell goods and services.

"In some cases, we know residents have felt pressurised into parting with large sums of money for unnecessary and poor-quality products. It is often our most vulnerable residents who are targeted in this way.

"The drop-in session offers an opportunity for residents to find out more about the warning signs they should look out for, tips and advice on what to do and information on how to report a scam.

“We know that crimes of this nature are under-reported, and so we urge anyone with concerns or information to get in touch. Trading Standards can be contacted via the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133.”