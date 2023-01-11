YORK Hospital's trust says its emergency departments remain under pressure - but the situation has improved since last week.

The York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs York and Scarborough Hospitals, was speaking as ambulance workers staged a 24-strike today in a pay dispute with the Government.

A spokesperson said: "Regardless of any strike action taking place, it is really important that patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and life threatening cases - when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.

"Our services, including our emergency departments, are operating as normal however we would ask people to use services responsibly.

"Our departments are busy and anyone who does not need emergency care will face long waits."

The GMB union said almost 1,500 ambulance workers across Yorkshire took part in their second strike today.

"To end this dispute, GMB needs a concrete offer to help resolve the NHS’s crushing recruitment and retention crisis," it said.

"Workers across the ambulance services and some NHS Trusts have voted to strike over the Government’s imposed 4 per cent pay award - another massive real terms pay cut."