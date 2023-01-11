THREE men have appeared before York Magistrates Court accused of having a sawn-off shotgun.

Two of the three are also charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

All three were sent to York Crown Court where they will appear on January 30.

The men were in a vehicle between Harrogate and Wetherby on Monday when police stopped them and arrested them.

A 22-year-old from Harrogate and a 22-year-old from Ripon are charged with possessing a firearm and conspiracy to commit robbery.

A 19-year-old from Knaresborough is charged with possessing a firearm.

They appeared separately before district judge Adrian Lower.