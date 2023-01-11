THREE men have appeared before York Magistrates Court accused of having a sawn-off shotgun.
Two of the three are also charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.
All three were sent to York Crown Court where they will appear on January 30.
The men were in a vehicle between Harrogate and Wetherby on Monday when police stopped them and arrested them.
A 22-year-old from Harrogate and a 22-year-old from Ripon are charged with possessing a firearm and conspiracy to commit robbery.
A 19-year-old from Knaresborough is charged with possessing a firearm.
They appeared separately before district judge Adrian Lower.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article