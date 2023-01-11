The Cooper King Distillery near York is selling its gin in more stores.

The Sutton-in-the-Forest company is now stocked in 19 John Lewis stores and on johnlewis.com.

Luxury department store Selfridges has added to its range of the ‘Carbon Negative’ gins by creating a Selfridges x Cooper King Earthly Spirits Gin, a jointly branded venture sitting on the retailer’s popular Project Earth sustainability shelf.

Cooper King has also created a range of bespoke premium bottled cocktails, for designer department store, Fenwick.

And celebrating its first foray into travel retail, Cooper King now has its renowned Sharing Selection Boxes stocked in High Life Shop, from British Airways.

These latest listings complement the Yorkshire distillery’s ever growing customer list, including Natural History Museum, Ocado and Booths.

Chris Jaume, co-founder, Cooper King Distillery said: “Our small and dedicated team is fast-growing and ambitious. We’re competing nationally in a saturated market against much larger producers - with bigger budgets! - but we’ve maintained focus and stayed true to our sustainable principles.

“We’re immensely proud of all we’ve accomplished in the last 12 months and want to thank our loyal customers for choosing to drink sustainably and for supporting a young Yorkshire business.”