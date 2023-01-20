A YORK pub has been told that improvements are needed after receiving a two star rating in a food hygiene inspection.

The Nag's Head, at 56 Heworth Road, was awarded the food hygiene rating of two stars, meaning improvements were necessary, following a City of York Council inspection on November 23.

The Nag's Head is part of the Stonegate Group. The group said that the pub has made the minor changes needed since the inspection and is confident of a more positive score next time the pub is visited.

The Nag's Head in Heworth (Image: Google)

The inspection report stated that "improvements were necessary" in the hygienic food handling category.

However, the report also stated that the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building and the management of food safety were "generally satisfactory".

The Press has attempted to contact The Nag's Head for comment, and will publish it here as soon as we get it.