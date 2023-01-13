A motorist using her mobile phone while driving and fare dodgers were among people from York and North Yorkshire convicted in their absence after failing to respond to court summons.

Oliver William Norman Young, 44, of Church Street, Norton, was convicted of careless driving at the A64/A169 roundabout on May 29. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay a £44 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs, making a total of £574. He was also given five penalty points at Harrogate Magistrates Court.

Two motorists were convicted at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Craig Smith, 47, of Sandwath Drive, Church Fenton, was convicted of speeding at Walton near Tadcaster and was ordered to pay £702 consisting of a £440 fine, a £172 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs. He was given four penalty points.

Sophie Olivia Gomesall, 26, of Calcaria Road, Tadcaster, was convicted of driving whilst using a mobile phone. She was ordered to pay £398 consisting of a £220 fine, an £88 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.

Two rail passengers were convicted at Kirklees Magistrates Court.

Joshua Turner, 29, of Volta Street, Selby, was convicted of fare dodging from Selby to Sherburn-in-Elmet. He was ordered to pay £462.40, consisting of a £220 fine, £4.40 compensation, a £88 statutory surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.

Toll Clark, of Green Hammerton, was convicted of fare dodging from York to Hammerton. She was ordered to pay a total of £411.10, consisting of a £220 fine, £7.10 compensation, a £34 statutory surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.