The new Naburn village shop is now displaying artworks by emerging artist Janette Hill.

The Naburn resident hopes the village shop in Front Street is a success and encourages everyone to call in to see the great range of produce available and to also see her art work that adorns the wall.

Janette plans to change the paintings that are on loan, regularly to depict the changing seasons.

The former York primary school teacher has recently returned to her passion for painting and plans to pursue this full time after success in the 2022 North York Moors Art Award, having been selected as the Supporters’ choice winner’.

Janette says she aims to connect her art with areas of outstanding natural beauty that she has encountered, working primarily in oils on canvases to build layers of colours, textures and patterns.

Her artwork can also be found enhancing the interior of Naburn Banqueting Hall.

Janette also has a website janettehillarty.co.uk displaying her work and you can follow her progress on instagram.com/janettehillarty/