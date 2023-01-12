YORK was expected to see some of its worst flooding of the winter so far early today.

The River Ouse rose steadily yesterday following heavy and persistent rainfall in the Dales catchment on Tuesday, which caused instant flash flooding of roads in areas such as Hawes.

The Environment Agency issued a flood warning at just after 9am yesterday for the river in the centre of York.

It said: "Flooding is expected in this area. This means properties are at risk of flooding. Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions. Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water. Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have."

However, the agency revealed that its usual flood warning services had been disrupted by industrial action.

It said: "The Environment Agency Flood Warning System has issued this message based on rising river or tidal levels. We are temporarily automating our messages due to industrial action."

By the time the warning was issued, the floodwaters were already swirling around the front of riverside pubs such as the Kings Arms and Lowther on Kings Staith.

Riverside footpaths and cycleways such as New Walk were also deep under water, blocking access to Blue Bridge over the River Foss, and flood defences were activated at Lendal Bridge near Dame Judi Dench Walk.

At that stage, the river was about 3 metres above normal summer levels in York, according to the Viking Recorder.

The levels rose steadily through the day to 3.23 metres above normal by 1pm, and a computer model associated with the Viking Recorder initially predicted the river would peak at almost 4 metres.

However, it warned that such predictions could change, and it scaled down its predictions to a peak of 3.63 metres above normal at 1am today.

Meanwhile, North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service continued to receive calls from motorists who had become stranded in floodwaters after driving past road closed signs.

Group Manager Bob Hoskins tweeted: "Latest call is a car which has become stranded after driving past a car already stranded."

In another development, raw sewage leaked through drains and onto a York street, caused by high water levels after rainfall in the area.

The sewage ran down King Street and onto King's Staith on Tuesday, passing businesses on the street including The Waterfront bar.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said the prolonged period of heavy rain and the rapid rise of the river are likely to have impacted the normal functioning of the sewage network, which has caused the sewer to back up and lift the manhole on King Street.

They said: "We understand sewer escapes such as this are unpleasant and we will be sending teams to the area to conduct a clean-up, as well as to investigate and resolve the cause of the escape.”