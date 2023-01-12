ARE these the first daffodils in York?

Garry Hornby spotted these at the University of York. Normally a sign of spring arriving, the yellow flowers look set to bloom early. Have you seen any other daffs in York recently? Let us know.

Garry is a member of The Press Camera Club and posted the photo in our popular Facebook page.

Other members have been out and about capturing majestic images of York and surrounding areas in all weathers.

Annie Greenhouse captured the sight of a flooded York while Simon Boyle shared a beautiful image of Skeldergate Bridge in the early-morning winter light.

Lisa Young was also inspired to photograph the river Ouse - through an ornate gap in the bridge.

Sue Gabbatiss captured a fantastic image of St Leonard’s Place reflected in puddles after the recent rain.

Puddle reflections in St Leonard’s Place by Sue Gabbatiss (Image: Camera Club)

Amazing night skies have been captured too. Emily Draper took this shot of a sunset over Badger Hill while Niall Scarbro captured a red sky sunset at Fisherman's Lane at Linton on Ouse.

Would you like to see your photographs in The Press and online?

More than 2,500 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.