If you look closely, York has lots of secrets to give up.

The theme of secrets is being explored by members of our Press Camera Club - and we are sharing some of their images today.

Thanks to Sue Gabbatiss, Anne Howard Webb, Sarah Hird and Sally Millington for their photos.

More than 2,500 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.

