A MAN has been arrested and recalled to prison following a spate of burglaries in York.

North Yorkshire Police say that between Monday and Tuesday (January 9 and 10), they received four reports of burglary and a fifth report of theft in the Poppleton area of the city.

A police spokesman said: "The suspect, a 22-year-old man from York, was arrested nearby on Millfield Lane at around 12pm on 10 January. He was arrested on suspicion of two burglaries, two attempted burglaries and one offence of theft.

"He was also recalled to prison as he had breached the condition of his licence after being released on licence partway through a previous jail sentence.

"He was remanded in custody to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on the morning of 11 January in relation to being recalled to prison. He remains under investigation in relation to the five most recent offences as further enquiries need to be carried out.

"If you saw any suspicious activity in the Poppleton on 9 or 10 January and have not yet spoken to us, please get in touch on 101 and pass information for reference number 12230005418."