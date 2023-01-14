NEWS that a fashion store in Parliament Street is to close comes on the back of a wave of retail losses in York over the past 12 months.

The Vintage Store, in Parliament Street, York, closed suddenly this week, having opened just five months ago in the former New Look unit. It was the city's biggest vintage clothing outlet.

It comes days after another vintage shop, Bowler and Betty, announced it was to close its premises on Fossgate and operate online only.

These are just two among many retailers that have bowed out of York in the past year.

Here's a look back at some of the big names we lost from our high street in 2022:

In September, luxury beauty retailer SpaceNK closed its Davygate shop where it had been selling high-end brands since 2015. Formerly occupied by East womenswear boutique, the London-based beauty chain had initially signed a ten-year lease for the site, for £85,000 a year.

Accessorize in Davygate which closed in September 2022

SpaceNK's neighbour, Monsoon Accessorize, also closed in September, although Monsoon in Coney Street remained open. Unfortunately, the writing had been on the wall for Accessorize for some time. Back in 2020 The Press reported that 500 jobs were set to be axed at Monsoon Accessorize when the retailer announced 35 stores closures – including the closure of the Davygate Accessorize branch.

However, in better news, the Davygate shops won't be empty for too long - Beaverbrooks and Tag Heuer will be moving into the former Accessorize and Space NK boutiques. They will be opposite the new luxury watch retailer Breitling that is moving into the former Halifax Bank on Davygate, which will be next door to the new Mappin & Webb jewellery store in the former Debenhams department store - creating an upmarket jewellery quarter for York.

Also in September, video gaming chain Game closed its unit in Church Street. That has now reopened as a fashion shop, Utopia Womenswear, which already has an outlet in Spurriergate, York. Utopia Womenswear was launched in 2012.

READ MORE: 'We're closing and everything is for sale' - York shop to close amid 'crisis'

Fashion discount chain TK Maxx also closed its store in Coney Street in September, directing customers to its outlet at Monks Cross shopping park. Moving into its prime city centre location will be the Hard Rock Cafe.

In June, another fashion retailer shut shop. Bon Marché's store in Goodramgate closed - to be replaced by discount outlet the Yorkshire Trading Co, which is now open for business.

Bon Marche in Goodramgate, which closed last year

As we have seen with The Vintage Store and Bowler and Betty, not all losses have been chain stores.

In December, Fossgate Books in Fossgate, run by Alex Hesltrip, closed its doors.