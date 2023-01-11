York is in the runnings to be named the best place to live in England.

The historical city is loved by many that live in York and many more that visit the region and takes in all its unique offerings.

Now York has a chance to be named England's best place to live as part of iLiveHere annual awards.

The public-voted award is run using a live poll that gives residents the chance to vote for their hometown in hopes that they will claim victory betting out all other nominees in the category.

Entries for the competition closed on December 31 with final voting finishing on 31 January after regions have been knocked out to see one last spot standing.

As described on the iLiveHere website, the votes are in aim to give "cheap-suited estate agents and those looking to pump and dump their house price before the inevitable interest rate driven housing crash the chance for their town to top the new chart."

And York is one of those spots that has been given the opportunity to be named the best.

But the city has tough competition, with the likes of Forest of Dean, Leeds, Newcastle, St Ives and many more all still in the running.

However, York could have decent chances with places that receive the least votes 'culled' from the list every five days.

So far Camberley, Margate, Scarborough, Rayleigh, Rochester and Ramsgate have been cut, with more being announced in the coming days.

You can vote for York via the website.