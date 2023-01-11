A CASUALTY was taken to hospital in Leeds after being trapped in wreckage following a 3-vehicle crash near York.
The collision happened at just before noon today on the A19 to the north of York, between Shipton by Beningbrough and Skelton.
The road was blocked in both directions, causing slow traffic, but the southbound carriageway reopened this afternoon while the northbound side remained closed.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said an air ambulance helicopter and two road ambulances were sent to the scene, and a man who was trapped in a vehicle was released and then taken to Leeds General Infirmary by road ambulance.
Three other people were checked over at the scene but did not not need to go to hospital, said a spokesperson.
North Yorkshire Police has tweeted that motorists should avoid the route until further notice and to follow local diversions.
This Google Map showed severe congestion on the A19, caused by the crash.
Avoid A19 near Skelton York. Big accident, @YorkshireAirAmb attending. @yorkpress— PW-Welding (@mobweld) January 11, 2023
The AA says the crash was first reported at 11.47am.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article