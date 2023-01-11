A CASUALTY was taken to hospital in Leeds after being trapped in wreckage following a 3-vehicle crash near York.

The collision happened at just before noon today on the A19 to the north of York, between Shipton by Beningbrough and Skelton.

The road was blocked in both directions, causing slow traffic, but the southbound carriageway reopened this afternoon while the northbound side remained closed.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said an air ambulance helicopter and two road ambulances were sent to the scene, and a man who was trapped in a vehicle was released and then taken to Leeds General Infirmary by road ambulance.

Three other people were checked over at the scene but did not not need to go to hospital, said a spokesperson.

North Yorkshire Police has tweeted that motorists should avoid the route until further notice and to follow local diversions.

This Google Map showed severe congestion on the A19, caused by the crash.

The AA says the crash was first reported at 11.47am.

More to follow.