A MAJOR route near York has been blocked by a serious crash.
The collision has happened on the A19 to the north of York, between Shipton by Beningbrough and Skelton.
The road is blocked in both directions, causing slow traffic.
North Yorkshire Police has tweeted that emergency services are currently dealing with a serious collision on the A19 between Shipton by Beningbrough and Skelton.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the route until further notice and to follow local diversions," it added.
This Google Map shows severe congestion on the A19, caused by the crash.
One person has reported that an air ambulance helicopter is at the scene.
Avoid A19 near Skelton York. Big accident, @YorkshireAirAmb attending. @yorkpress— PW-Welding (@mobweld) January 11, 2023
The AA says the crash was first reported at 11.47am.
More to follow.
