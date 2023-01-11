A TAXI boss claims traffic congestion in streets near York Hospital is 'ridiculous and staggering' - and patients are missing appointments as a result.

Mark Goldsborough, director of Streamline Taxis (York) Ltd, says one of his drivers picked up an elderly man from Kirkham Avenue at 2.10pm yesterday for a 2.30pm appointment at the hospital's Magnolia Cancer Treatment Centre, which would normally be a 5-10 minute journey.

"This journey took 50 minutes and resulted in a charge of £14 for a 1.4 mile journey," he said. "The trip would normally be around £5.50/£6.00 and he missed his appointment!"

He said ambulances with emergency lights flashing were also trying to reach their destination and some had to do 3-point turns in roads surrounding the hospital to navigate the stationary traffic.

His firm had also been delayed trying to access schools to pick up vulnerable children due to the 'absurd' traffic in the area, resulting in extremely upset children.

He said the 'ridiculous' traffic congestion was affecting Wigginton Road, Crighton Avenue, Haxby Road, Clarence Street, Gillygate, Lord Mayor’s Walk and all surrounding areas.

"Streamline Taxis, operating as a Private Hire Company in York since 1937, has not seen traffic levels around the hospital as bad as this since we began operating," he said.

"The congestion building up is quite staggering, especially around 2pm on weekdays, causing further traffic pollution which all of us together are trying to reduce."

Mr Goldsborough claimed that the main cause of the problems was the hospital's multi storey car park. "Vehicles are queuing to access it even when it’s full, which creates a queue back on to Wigginton Road in both directions, this then gridlocks all of Wigginton Road, Haxby Road, Clarence Street, Lord Mayors Walk and so on," he said.

"One possible solution would be to create a filter lane on both north and south on Wigginton Road for access to the hospital, which would allow other traffic not accessing the hospital to pass.

"Another possible solution would be to stop traffic entering the hospital when the multi storey car park is full, to stop the traffic backing up on to Wigginton Road."

The Press reported last month how the hospital is set to build a new temporary car park for staff who had lost their usual parking spaces because of construction work.

A planning application document said the trust had conducted a full review of all car parks on site due to 'significant issues' facing it with traffic flow out onto external roads around the hospital site.

It said the hospital had seen the loss of approximately 180 staff car parking spaces because of ongoing construction works to extend its emergency & ICU departments, and the trust intended to increase the temporary gravel car park capacity by a further 80 spaces to prevent staff needing to park within the hospital's multi storey car park, which directly affected patient and visitor parking.

The hospital trust and City of York Council have been asked to comment on Mr Goldsborough's concerns.