TWO North Yorkshire charities have secured a share of £120,000.

Ripon Community Link, a charity supporting adults and young people with learning disabilities, and the York-based Family Fund Trust at Monks Cross, which provides grants for families raising disabled or seriously ill children and young people, have received £1,000 from the Benefact Group.

The charities were nominated to win a share of £120,000 by members of the public as part of the Benefact Group’s annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign.

Over 3,400 North Yorkshire residents nominated a cause close to their hearts, with 3,000 charitable causes in the area receiving votes. The 120 winning charities across the UK were picked at random from those nominated.

Thanking supporters in North Yorkshire, Mark Hews, group chief executive of Benefact Group, said: “Charitable giving is at the heart of our business at the Benefact Group.

"We are delighted to be giving back to deserving charitable causes once more with our annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign, part of our Movement for Good Awards. In these challenging times, we know that £1,000 can make a real difference and we’re looking forward to seeing how this festive financial boost will changes lives for the better and bring a positive start to 2023.

“Out of some five million companies in the UK, we are the fourth largest corporate donor and have an ambition to be the largest. As a Group of financial service businesses, uniquely owned by a charity, all available profits go to good causes, and the more our loyal customers support us to grow, the more the Group can give. As a company, our purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society and, together, we can help many good causes to continue their support for those who need it most in these difficult times.”

The Benefact Group is an international group of financial services businesses, that gives all available profits to charities and good causes.