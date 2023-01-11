A baby has been hit on the head by a brick thrown through a bus window.

The 15-month-old was travelling with its mother on a Glasgow service on Battlefield Road on Tuesday evening.

At around 6.45pm, a brick came through the window and landed on the baby's pram, hitting them on the head.

Shattered glass from the window also landed in the baby's pram.

The child was rushed to hospital in an ambulance to be checked over and was later released.

While the infant was not seriously hurt, their mother has been left 'extremely upset' by the incident officers are investigating what happened.

Detective Inspector Darren Munogee said: “Fortunately the baby was not seriously injured but this has left her mother extremely upset and distressed.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who saw or knows the person who threw the brick to get in touch.

“In addition, anyone on the bus who has not already spoken to officers is asked to get in touch.”