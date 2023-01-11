A THEATRE company is preparing for its ninth pantomime in York, raising much needed funds for charities in the city.

The Blue Light Theatre Company are back with their pantomime to support charities York Against Cancer and Motor Neurone Disease Association York.

Having raised over £20,000 since it all started years ago, the group, who were initially formed by staff from Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS), now comprises of staff from the wider NHS and performers from the York stage.

This year's production, called 'The Legend of the Holy Snail', is directed by Craig Barley and written by local writer Perri Ann Barley. The show will again be performed at Acomb Working Men's Cub, who offer the rehearsal and performance space for free so Blue Light can maximise the funds raised for charity.

The Blue Light team in rehearsal for their latest pantomime in York (Image: UGC)

Richard Smith, secretary Acomb Working Men's Club, said: “We are proud to continue supporting The Blue Light Theatre Company with all their fundraising efforts and are delighted to host, yet again, Acomb’s very own panto.

"It’s always great fun and the audiences just love it."

Additional script for this year's show is provided by the group's resident dame, Steven Clark who, as a customer services manager with LNER, provided a link when the production team were searching for a voice for their Snail character.

Steven happened to know the 'Voice of- Strictly' and 'Voice of the Balls' himself, Alan Dedicoat, as he was a customer of his and once Alan found out about the group, he was very happy to lend his voice to this year's pantomime.

One of the show's writers, Perri, said: "It was a thrill to hear Alan reading out my script and he kindly sent different versions of him delivering the lines so we could choose which we thought was most appropriate.

"It was lovely to have his support for our project and a great lift for the cast when they first heard it too."

The cast practice their dance moves ready for the Blue Light show (Image: UGC)

Organisers said the pantomime will bring well-known characters to audiences, as well as introducing new ones.

They said: "It takes you on a hilarious journey of twists, turns and lots of surprises. Packed with amazing music and dances, choreographed by Devon Wells, it will have you singing and tapping your toes along from start to finish."

The production dates are evening performances on January 20, 25, 26 and 27 at 7.30pm with a 1pm matinee show on the January 21.

Tickets are available from the box office by calling 07933 329654 or on the Blue Light website. They are priced at £10 for adults, £8 for concessions and £6 for children.

There will also be a raffle at the shows, with prizes to be won donated by individuals and local businesses.