TWO York businessmen have created a protein drink which they say is a game-changer.

Steven Rush and Christian Bradford have launched Nutrein, which is completely free from gluten, lactose and sugar.

The fruit-flavoured protein ‘shake’ is packed with active ingredients from superfoods, vitamins to Nootropics, plus 16g-20g of protein per serving.

But the secret ingredient is hydrolysed rice, which packs in the protein, delivering all essential amino acids without the dreaded bloating feeling.

The ‘shakes’ - available in three ranges - are not only aimed at the gym-goers of the UK but also dieters or those simply in need of a pick-me-up.

Steven has had a successful career in marketing, particularly in the food and beverage sector, placing many brands into major retailers.

This includes the York-based The Wizards Magic chocolate into Sainsbury’s, Ocado, Harvey Nicholls, Selfridges, Waitrose, Holland & Barrett and others.

The Wizards Magic is noted for its company directors including English actors, Oliver and James Phelps, who played the Weasley twins in the Harry Potter films, plus ex England rugby captain Mike Tindall and ex-professional rugby players, brothers Charlie and James Simpson-Daniel

Nutrein co-founder Christian has ran a consulting business for ten years and was most recently global director for German Doner Kebab, helping bring the restaurant/take-away to Piccadilly, York.

Christian also recently became vice-president of a digital bank called fidomoney, which is based at the University of York.

After years of helping other brands, the pair decided it was time to create their own product.

Steven, who developed a love of exercise after spending several years in the military, said: “No one wants to get through a workout and then drink a thick, gritty, tasteless protein shake that feels like cement, especially in the summer.

“I’ve been there. I’ve bought the massive tubs of protein powder and left loads barely used because they gave me bad indigestion, a chore to consume and made me feel bloated.”

The powders, which are made elsewhere in the UK, are placed in sachets and users simply add water.

Steven said: “Our mission was to create a range that bridges the gap between wellness and fitness, a premium protein that’s accessible to everyone - and that’s what we’ve done.”

The pair add they also simplified the buying process so there’s no need to traipse round shops trying to find a hoard of bizarre ingredients.

To help promote the brand, which was only launched last week, Nutrein is partnering with local sports clubs the York City Valkyries and the York City Knights as a sponsor.

It is also sponsoring Ricky Hatton’s prodigy Chloe Watson and the brother rother of Tyson Fury, Roman who made his debut last year.

Nutrein is available in cartons of 12 sachets, from the website: nutrein.co.uk