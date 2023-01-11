VIKINGS will pitch their tents and sharpen their blades as a popular festival returns to York for 2023.

The Nordic hordes are returning to York city centre this February for nine days of celebrations as JORVIK Viking Festival returns to its traditional dates.

The full programme of events for this year’s JORVIK Viking Festival has now been released and includes a whole host of displays, workshops and crafting leading up to the largest Viking celebration the city has seen for years on Saturday February 18 - with a procession through the city centre, Viking strongman competition and – with the good will of the Norse Gods – the Battle Spectacular in the Land of Darkness.

The festival returns to the city in February (Image: UGC)

Organiser of the JORVIK Viking Festival, Gareth Henry, said: "We planned our Battle Spectacular in the Land of Darkness back in 2019 for February 2020, but stormy weather resulted in the event being cancelled at the last minute.

"Covid stopped us hosting the event in 2021 and last year’s festival was moved to May, so we would have had to move the event to the middle of the night to get the darkness we need.

"We believe it will be worth the wait and look forward to welcoming crowds back – though anyone wanting to attend should get their tickets now, as we’ve already sold over half the ticket allocation."

This year’s event will see activities taking place in more venues across the city centre. Parliament Street will host the popular Living History encampment – a place to talk to Vikings about their trades and travels and watch demonstrations of traditional crafts – whilst a new arena will be set up in St Helen’s Square hosting storytelling, weaponry shows and demonstrations throughout the week.

There will be a range of activities, workshops and demonstrations held across York during the event (Image: UGC)

Due to its popularity, the Strongest Viking competition will take place at the Eye of York on Saturday February 18.

Organisers said the festival has been planned with the audience in mind, with children able to get involved with the Best Beard competition on Saturday 11 February at 11am in St Helen’s Square arena, or learn sword skills in the Beserker Bootcamp, held daily in the Guildhall next to St Helen’s Square.

For anyone not able to get into York, JORVIK Viking Festival’s online sister, That JORVIK Viking Thing, will take place again over the same week.

A Viking in York city centre during a previous festival (Image: UGC)

A host of venues across the city are also hosting events that are part of the JORVIK Viking Festival Fringe, including the York premiere of 'Mythos: Ragnarok' at York Barbican. Weaving ancient myths, legends and folk tales into original pieces of theatre, Mythos uses professional wrestlers to make intense fight scenes at the venue.

The show takes place on the evening of Friday February 17.

For more details, or to buy tickets, visit the festival website.