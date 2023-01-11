RESEARCHERS in York have discovered how some bacteria use electrical spikes to overcome medication, leading to 'superbugs'.

Scientists at the University of York, in collaboration with Peking University in China and National Central University in Taiwan, have revealed how bacteria, leading to diseases, exhibit electrical spikes which help them to avoid antibiotics that are designed to kill them.

Antimicrobial resistance is one of the world's most urgent health problems, killing over one million people each year worldwide.

The study may discover how some bacteria can resuscitate themselves after antibiotic treatment is stopped and grow new infectious colonies.

York's Professor Mark Leake, co-lead author of the study, and member of the Physics for Life group at the university said: "Our study suggests that when bacteria are actively growing, such as during an infection, they exhibit short-lived spikes in the electrical voltage across their cell membranes.

“These spikes look remarkably similar to those seen in nerve cells during sensory stimulation.

"We find that cells which have larger and more frequent spikes can literally spit out antibiotics via these channels before they have a chance to kill the cell.

"New scientific studies, such as ours, that help us to understand how electrical signals can be used by bacteria to help them survive antibiotics, may help pave the way to completely new treatments to combat the emerging global threat of infections from superbugs.”

The research is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.