Royal Mail wants to be the next P&O Ferries – as it is recruiting agency staff “at the expense of the current workforce”, a York MP has claimed.

Rachael Maskell also called for Royal Mail to be brought back into public ownership, as she accused the Government of standing by as the “next chapter of fire and hire plays out”.

The York Central MP’s comments came during a Westminster Hall debate on the future of postal services and after members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) staged a series of strikes last year in a bitter row over jobs, pay, and conditions.

Fresh talks to resolve the long-running dispute started on Monday and will continue until January 20.

Labour MP Ms Maskell said: “Royal Mail is being driven into the gig economy while senior managers are milking profit funnelling £560 million in payouts to shareholders.”

She added: “Royal Mail is wanting to break up the universal service obligation, sacked 10,000 posties and be the next P&O (Ferries) as it recruits agency staff and owner drivers at the expense of the current workforce, further ripping up the pathway to change without having to give account.

“And this Government is standing by as this next chapter of fire and hire play out.”

P&O Ferries sacked 786 staff members in March last year and promptly hired agency workers on lower wages and with different rota requirements.

Striking postal workers in York

Labour MP Tahir Ali (Birmingham Hall Green), who opened the debate, told Westminster Hall how “the recent industrial action led by CWU reflects the anger and exasperation of employees who have had enough of being overlooked and underrated”.

Business minister Kevin Hollinrake told MPs the Government doesn’t “get involved in negotiations”, adding: “I welcome the fact the CWU and Royal Mail are sat down with ACAS, I understand, trying to resolve this dispute.”

The MP for Thirsk and Malton went on: “The Government is not involved in negotiations because it’s a private company, but we will monitor the dispute closely and urge Royal Mail and the Communication Workers Union to reach a resolution as soon as possible.”

On the company dishing out money to its shareholders, the business minister said: “I don’t think it’s wrong to distribute proceeds of investment returns where they are fair and proportionate.”

Moreover, Mr Hollinrake said he does not believe “renationalisation is the answer”, before telling MPs: “While, there are undoubtedly challenges facing a Royal Mail, the Government is clear that renationalising the business isn’t the answer.

“One of the primary reasons for the sale was to enable Royal Mail to access the capital it needed to invest in and grow the business.”

Royal Mail has been approached for comment.