A TEAM from the Flood Innovation Centre will visit an East Yorkshire town to hold a drop-in session for business owners to discuss a free flood survey.

The team will be based at Snaith and Cowick Town Council’s offices at 26 Market Place between 10am and 2pm on Monday January 16, when local business owners, as well as representatives of charities and community groups, are encouraged to pop in for a chat with them.

Around 100 properties in Snaith and East Cowick area were affected by flooding in February 2020, when the nearby River Aire overtopped its banks.

Staff at the Flood Innovation Centre said they are keen to visit the area to raise awareness of the fully funded support that’s on offer to businesses and charities. As well as offering free flood surveys, they can help eligible organisations to understand the findings of their survey and support them to make changes aimed at making their premises more resilient to flooding.

One of the project managers, Anton James, said: “Climate change, coupled with increasing urbanisation, means that flood events are happening more frequently.

"Our role is to work with eligible businesses and charities to help them ensure that their premises, employees, stock and other assets are better protected from the risk of flooding.”

Property flood resilience is a term used to describe measures that reduce the risk of flood damage to properties, speed up the recovery process and help people to get back into their properties quicker after flooding. These measures are installed in business premises, as well as people’s homes, to make them less vulnerable to flooding.

Property flood resilience solutions are made specific to each property - and the aim is to identify the measures that are most appropriate for each premises and the type of flooding they face.

Chun Keat Yew, also a project manager, said: “Thankfully, by taking a few simple steps to protect their premises, businesses can give themselves a fighting chance of surviving future flooding events.

"In fact, every £1 spent on property flood resilience measures can save businesses around £5 in flood damage.”

The Environment Agency estimates that the average cost of damage suffered by businesses during a flood event is around £82,000. As many as 40 per cent of businesses never reopen after being flooded, and a further 25 per cent of businesses that do reopen go on to fail within a year.

Part of the University of Hull, the Flood Innovation Centre is funded to provide support to eligible Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in several areas of the country, including East Yorkshire.

If you can't make the meeting next week, business owners can contact the Flood Innovation Centre by calling 01482 462275 or emailing flic@hull.ac.uk.