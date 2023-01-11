ART students from a college near York have put together an exhibition to highlight the effects global warming is having on the planet.
The higher education art and design students from Selby College are aiming to drive forward change with their latest exhibition.
Their Climate Crisis display, held between January 4 and 6 at River Mills Ballroom in Selby, provided thought-provoking work designed to showcase the impact of the rising climate.
Elaine Whitehead, programme leader in art, design and media at the college, said: “It’s fantastic to see the students bringing their individual skills and strengths together to produce a collaborative exhibition.
"Each of the students has approached the theme with such enthusiasm and passion to make people stop and think about the effects of climate change on our planet."
The art and design department has also been working closely with local author Christina Gabbitas to help educate young people on important topics affecting today’s society.
