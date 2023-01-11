Being a confirmed petrolhead, I made an interesting observation after driving to Somerset over Christmas - a round trip of some 580 miles, of which 500 is motorway.

I filled up my two-litre diesel car at a cost of £100, showing a range of 650 miles. So there were no fuelling stops during the nine-hour round trip. We did, however, stop at a motorway service area and were surprised at the queues for fast electric charging - some having been there waiting for hours, without a hope of continuing their journey in the near future.

With the cost of fast charging away from home ranging from £40 plus up to nearly £80 for a single charge in some cases, and the over-optimistic range stated for some electric vehicles (EVs), I reckoned it would take about four stops to cover range anxiety and about 14 hours to do the same journey. Ah, but what about pollution, you shout? If one really researches the production costs of EVs and lithium mining it may be an eye opener.

I can see the use of EVs for short urban journeys, with home charging, but for anything else they don’t yet seem to stack up.

Philip Welch, Sutton upon Derwent, York

St Peter’s plans

I am a resident of Westminster Road, and I would like to share with you some of the issues with the current St Peter’s School planning application (York MP calls on school to stop sporting expansion plan, January 7).

There are many valid objections but I want to raise the issue of the community engagement.

The school has used the pretext of community usage as one of the positives of the development. Unfortunately there is very little evidence to date of the school having any meaningful commitment to this.

The truth is that the current plans are for future commercial objectives and should be viewed as such. The school should be open and honest abut this.

Nigel Mitchell, Westminster Road

Christmas post delays

I wonder how much post nationally failed to arrive before Christmas?

I received twelve items of mail on December 28, of which six were Christmas cards. One card (first class) was posted from a friend in York on December 13 and another (also first class) from a cousin in Church Fenton on December 14. Both envelopes had been stamped by the Royal Mail to say that the last day to post first class Christmas mail was December 16.

I then received another Christmas card on December 29. This wasn’t posted locally but had been stamped with the date December 14. I assumed this would be my last card, but on January 4 I received a card from my cousin in Sheffield.

I also ascertained that a card I posted second class to a friend in York on December 9 arrived on December 30. Even taking the postal strikes into consideration, this service is not acceptable.

Dale Edwards, Bootham, York