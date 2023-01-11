SUPPORT groups for prostate cancer patients in York will be held across the year at a new centre in the city.
The Prostate Support Groups will be held at The Leveson Centre at the Community Stadium in York.
They will be held on four Mondays across 2023, between 5.30pm and 7pm.
The dates which they will be held on are Monday February 6, Monday May 15, Monday September 4 and Monday November 27.
A spokesperson for the groups said: "We hold the meetings four times a year for prostate cancer patients, so they can meet others with a prostate diagnosis, chat to others and listen to a guest speaker. Its more like a social gathering for them.
- READ MORE: Raw sewage has leaked through drains and onto a York street, caused by high water levels after rainfall in the area.
"The meetings were stopped due to Covid and so now we are reinstating it.
"The first meeting will be a meet and greet for old and new members, the upcoming dates we will also have a guest speaker attending."
Car parking is available nearby and there is a park and ride No 9 bus every 10 minutes from York city centre.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here