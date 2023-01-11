SUPPORT groups for prostate cancer patients in York will be held across the year at a new centre in the city.

The Prostate Support Groups will be held at The Leveson Centre at the Community Stadium in York.

They will be held on four Mondays across 2023, between 5.30pm and 7pm.

The dates which they will be held on are Monday February 6, Monday May 15, Monday September 4 and Monday November 27.

A spokesperson for the groups said: "We hold the meetings four times a year for prostate cancer patients, so they can meet others with a prostate diagnosis, chat to others and listen to a guest speaker. Its more like a social gathering for them.

"The meetings were stopped due to Covid and so now we are reinstating it.

"The first meeting will be a meet and greet for old and new members, the upcoming dates we will also have a guest speaker attending."

Car parking is available nearby and there is a park and ride No 9 bus every 10 minutes from York city centre.