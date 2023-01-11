As Warden Hodges of Dad’s Army fame used to say, ‘Turn that light out!’ The Christmas season is now over and Twelfth Night has passed. So it is time to turn off the Christmas lights in York.

Decorations in a home environment usually take a day to erect and perhaps only a few hours to disassemble and put away.

I realise that the street lighting and the lighting on the city’s Bars are labour intensive to erect and take down. But it wouldn’t do any harm to switch them off.

The cost of running these LED lamps isn’t great, I know, but it would show solidarity with people who are struggling with the ‘heat or eat’ problems effecting many.

DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York