A MAN has been arrested after a police chase in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say that on Monday night (January 9) we were alerted to a driver suspected to be under the influence of drugs in Scarborough town centre.

Response officers arrived to speak to the driver, who very swiftly left the scene in their vehicle.

A police spokesman said: "They made off along the seafront, before heading the wrong way up a one-way street in their attempt to avoid us.

"They set off out of the town at speed where our traffic officers were quickly mobilised and in pursuit.

"We attempted to bring the car to a stop but the driver wasn’t so keen on this tactic, ramming one of our cars before making off again.

"But we weren’t giving up that easily, and shortly after making a turn down a small lane, the car was stopped and the driver detained.

"He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving under the influence of drugs and criminal damage.

"He remains in custody."