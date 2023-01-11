EMERGENCY crews have been called in to a fire at a house in a York village.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 7.25pm last night (January 10) after reports of a fire at a property in York Road, Naburn.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Acomb responded to reports of a fire in a garage at a domestic property.

"The fire was out on arrival of fire crews who carried out an inspection only.

"The fire was caused by an external security light."