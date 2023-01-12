A businessman and father-of-three is a “seedy guy” who grabbed a woman's bottom in a street, York Crown Court heard.

Paul Harper assaulted the woman as she walked along a street hand in hand with her boyfriend, said Judge Simon Hickey.

The woman told the court she now didn’t feel safe while out.

Summarising her statement, prosecution barrister Michael Morley said she described Harper’s actions as “disrespectful and predatory” and that it was the kind of incident that was “all too commonplace today”.

"He didn't see her as a person, but as an object and thought he had the right to touch and invade her personal space," the barrister said.

In her personal statement, the woman said it was part of the “current climate of sexual assault and danger faced by women walking home, getting a taxi or simply going out with friends.”

Harper, 41, of Hollins Lane, Hampsthwaite, Harrogate, had denied sexual assault but was convicted by a York jury late last year.

Judge Hickey said Harper had claimed to the jury “I am not a seedy guy that goes around imposing himself on young girls”.

The judge told Harper: “That is precisely what you are as the evidence showed. That is why you think you can grab a woman in public when she is holding her boyfriend’s hand.”

Earlier he had said: “She was clearly with her boyfriend, clearly not inviting any sexual attention.”

He said that although many women would want him to lock Harper up, he would not do so because Harper’s wife and others would be adversely affected.

Instead he gave him a two-year community order with a 40-day sexual offenders’ programme, 55 days’ rehabilitative activities and 80 hours’ unpaid work.

Harper will be on the sex offenders’ register for five years and was put on the disbarring list, banning him from working with children or vulnerable people.

He will also be subject to a 10-year restraining order banning him for contacting the woman in any way or mentioning her on social media.

The judge made him pay the £3,135 prosecution costs of the trial saying: “There was basically no defence in law in this case.”

Harper had the chance of a cheaper trial before magistrates but elected a more expensive crown court trial.

For Harper, Helen Chapman said he had already had to pay out because his income meant he didn’t qualify for legal aid and he had to pay his defence costs.

He had no previous convictions and only one old caution.

He had employees who depended on him and his business would suffer if he was jailed. His family would also suffer.

The jury heard that the woman was walking along a Harrogate street when Harper grabbed her bottom.