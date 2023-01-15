FRED Spencer, who died in December at the age of 97, was chief photographer of the Yorkshire Evening Press for many years from the late 1950s to the 1970s.

He was a 'newspaperman to his fingertips', his daughter Julie said: a familiar figure out and about in York and wider afield, always carrying his trusted Hasselblad camera with him wherever he went.

He trained up a talented young team of photographers on the Evening Press - among them Keith Massey, who went on to be a renowned TV cameraman; legendary Press Association photographer John Giles; and Martin Oates, who became picture editor himself at The Press for many years.

But above all, he loved being out and about taking photos, Julie said.

Here, we bring you just a few of Julie's favourite photos by her dad - plus a couple showing Fred himself in action...

Julie can't remember when it was that her dad photographed legendary crooner Bing Crosby at York Races. Fred persuaded the singer to stand on a small set of steps he carried to get a better image. Then members of the crowd recognised Crosby, and asked him to sing a song. The crooner promptly burst into a rendition of 'Where The Blue Of The Night (Meets The Gold Of The Day)'.

Fred famously photographed the wedding of Katharine Worsley to the Duke of Kent at York Minster in June, 1961; and was there when Geoff Boycott scored his 100th first class hundred, in a Test against Australia at Headingley in 1977.

He photographed the great Louis Armstrong at Batley Variety Club - and the musician promptly invited Fred and his wife Betty to have dinner with him. And in 1965, Fred photographed Sophia Loren at Castle Howard, where she was filming Lady L.

Another of Julie's favourite photos is one her dad took of the ballerina Margot Fonteyn at York Theatre Royal.

"Dad took many pictures of Margot Fonteyn dancing," Julie said. "His aim here was to capture her beautiful character, that sparkle she had when with her young fans."

He certainly managed that...

Fred's funeral will be at St Mary's Church, Askham Richard, at 2pm on Wednesday, January 25