FIREFIGHTERS are currently on the scene at a fire in a derelict workshop in Sherburn.
Crews from Sherburn, Malton, and Scarborough responded to reports of the fire at 4.21pm today (January 10).
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident is currently on going.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article