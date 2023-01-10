RAW sewage has leaked through drains and onto a York street, caused by high water levels after rainfall in the area.

The sewage ran down King Street and onto King's Staith earlier today (January 10), passing businesses on the street including The Waterfront bar.

Some of the sewage that leaked onto the street earlier today (Image: YorkMix.com)

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said the prolonged period of heavy rain and the rapid rise of the river are likely to have impacted the normal functioning of the sewage network, which has caused the sewer to back up and lift the manhole on King Street.

They said: "We understand sewer escapes such as this are unpleasant and we will be sending teams to the area to conduct a clean-up, as well as to investigate and resolve the cause of the escape.”

Yorkshire Water said it is sending a team to clear the sewage (Image: YorkMix.com)

When a similar incident has happened in better weather, The Waterfront has had to close down the outdoor eating area in front of the venue.

As reported by The Press, significant flooding appears to be looming for York in coming days after heavy and persistent rainfall in the Dales catchment today.

Rainfall radar charts have consistently shown places in the Pennines, such as Hawes, shaded orange - meaning almost 10mms an hour is falling.

The raw sewage was reported to Yorkshire Water earlier today (Image: YorkMix.com)

The Viking Recorder on the River Ouse in York shows levels are currently only 2.45 metres above normal summer levels.

But an associated forecast says levels will rise to 4.29 metres at 2.15am on Friday, which would cause significant flooding of some riverside properties.