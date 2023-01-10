A CAR has been damaged by vandals in a North Yorkshire town - and police have launched an appeal.

The incident happened in Alderson Road in Harrogate just before 6.30am on Monday (January 9). It involved two men who approached a vehicle on foot from the Leeds Road junction. One appears to have kept a look-out while the other damaged the windows of the black Mercedes.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Our officers are asking a female jogger to get in touch. She was wearing a high-vis harness and may have run past the offenders in Leeds Road immediately prior to the junction of Alderson Road.

"We want to contact the driver of a white pick-up truck - possibly a milk delivery vehicle - that pulled into Alderson Road as the damage was taking place.

"We would also like to hear from anyone else driving in the Leeds Road area around the time of the incident, who may have dash cam footage.

"The suspects are described as two men wearing dark clothing."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email peter.henderson@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1668 Henderson.

Quote the reference number 12230004592.