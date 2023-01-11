The dualling of part of York’s (A1237) Outer Ring Road already seems to be suffering ‘slippage’, although the city council hopes to approve the scheme next month and start work later this year.

A report prepared for a meeting on transport budgets says its application, submitted in September, “is proceeding through the determination period, and the target date for a decision is February 2023.”

The report continued: “In parallel, the project team are working on the other key elements in the scheme such as acquiring land (where possible), preparation of a Compulsory Purchase Order, Side Roads Order, and accompanying Statement of Reasons, developing the business case, and completing the detailed design for the scheme.

“Commencement of works on site is programmed for autumn 2023, but there are a number of milestones to achieve before funding is released for the construction of the scheme. “

However, the Decision Session of the Executive Member for Transport (Cllr Andy D’Agorne) proposes to cut the 2022/23 allocation for the scheme from £5.175 million to £4.3 million and transfer the remaining funding to 2023/24 “to reflect the expected costs in 2022/23.”

Previously, the city council has said work would start in Mid-2023, with completion in 2025.

The scheme is funded by £38 million from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, £25 million from the Department of Transport and extra contributions of £8.6 million (including £3.6 million from the city council).

A public meeting is being held by Extinction Rebellion about the scheme on Sunday, as previously reported.