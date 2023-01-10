Virtual reality art will be one of the highlights of next month's York Residents Festival.

During the event, Pilot Theatre will be celebrating Northern landscapes and some of the powerful stories that surround them.

The Monoliths event has been made possible by support from York BID (Business Improvement District) and XR Stories.

It can be experienced at York Explore Library in Museum Street over the York Residents Festival weekend (Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 January 10am – 12:30pm & 1:30pm – 5pm).

Selected secondary schools and colleges in York will also be invited to the library in the lead-up to the festival, to have their own private VR viewing of Monoliths.

The aim is to open up horizons and aspirations as to future subject choices and career possibilities in technology and gaming.

Over the festival weekend, the Pilot team will be on hand to explain how the technology works and to set up the VR headsets.

Lucy Hammond, Pilot Theatre’s Project Producer and Director of the piece said: “We are aware that it likely to be most peoples’ first experience of viewing VR as it’s not readily available, and we want to ensure that they have the best possible time.

“Monoliths is a great piece to experience as your first time in VR. Featuring three beautiful stories commissioned from three Northern women writers, the piece celebrates the stunning landscapes in this region alongside soundscapes recorded on location.

"It is a great feeling to be showing Monoliths at York Resident’s Festival and making it accessible via York Explore over the weekend following its run at major Film Festivals this year.”

Andrew Lowson, Executive Director for York BID says the Pilot Theatre initiative will give young people and their families the chance to have this very special VR experience and to support the creative and cultural sector in the city.

He commented: “We’re very happy to be working with Pilot Theatre to offer something new and exciting for Residents Festival. We’re confident it’ll be received very positively in a city where there has always been great enthusiasm for combining technology with art.”

Monoliths has attracted national and international interest and has been part of major digital festivals including: the BFI London Film Festival 2022 (nominated for best immersive art and XR award) Sheffield Doc Fest, re:publica in Berlin, the Melbourne International Film Festival and was selected as part of this year’s Aesthetica Short Film Festival.

Headsets for the experience will be provided by XR Stories.